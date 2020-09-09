Anita Shear

Anita (Arenstien) Shear, 93, of Newington went peacefully into the loving arms of God on Sunday, Sept. 6. She was guided in her transition by her loving daughter Susan, and the compassionate and attentive staff at Vitas Hospice at St. Mary's Hospital in Waterbury. She was the daughter of the late Israel Arenstein and Sarah (Freeman) Arenstein. Anita graduated with a bachelor's in education from Southern Connecticut State University and with her Master's degree from The University of Hartford. Anita was a loving and selfless member of her community. A career educator, she guided and mentored first, second and third graders in all subjects for well over four decades. After retiring from Wish Elementary School in Hartford, she went on to volunteer her time helping Russian immigrants learn English. In 2005 she was deemed "Woman of the Year" in recognition of outstanding service by Post #45 of the Jewish War Veterans of the United States of America. Anita is reunited with her loving husband Phillip Shear in the hereafter. She is predeceased by her brother, Harold Arenstein. She is survived by the light of her life, her grandson Lannie Beauregard, who brought her such joy. She is also survived by her daughter Susan Beauregard of Willimantic, CT as well as Susan's loving partner Dan Reynolds and his daughter Ciera, not to mention the countless number of Hartford area students and members of the community whose lives she invariably touched over the years. Their memories of her will forever serve as a living legacy and testament to her vigorous spirit and generous nature. An outdoor, socially distanced services for Anita will be held graveside at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9 at the Congregation B'nai Shalom Cemetery, 1361 Berlin Tpke. Wethersfield. An outdoor, socially distanced reception at her home in Newington will follow. Masks are required to attend the service and the reception. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the Jewish War Veterans www.JWV.org
or The Windham Region No Freeze Project. www.windhamnofreeze.com