1/1
Anita Shear
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anita (Arenstien) Shear, 93, of Newington went peacefully into the loving arms of God on Sunday, Sept. 6. She was guided in her transition by her loving daughter Susan, and the compassionate and attentive staff at Vitas Hospice at St. Mary's Hospital in Waterbury. She was the daughter of the late Israel Arenstein and Sarah (Freeman) Arenstein. Anita graduated with a bachelor's in education from Southern Connecticut State University and with her Master's degree from The University of Hartford. Anita was a loving and selfless member of her community. A career educator, she guided and mentored first, second and third graders in all subjects for well over four decades. After retiring from Wish Elementary School in Hartford, she went on to volunteer her time helping Russian immigrants learn English. In 2005 she was deemed "Woman of the Year" in recognition of outstanding service by Post #45 of the Jewish War Veterans of the United States of America. Anita is reunited with her loving husband Phillip Shear in the hereafter. She is predeceased by her brother, Harold Arenstein. She is survived by the light of her life, her grandson Lannie Beauregard, who brought her such joy. She is also survived by her daughter Susan Beauregard of Willimantic, CT as well as Susan's loving partner Dan Reynolds and his daughter Ciera, not to mention the countless number of Hartford area students and members of the community whose lives she invariably touched over the years. Their memories of her will forever serve as a living legacy and testament to her vigorous spirit and generous nature. An outdoor, socially distanced services for Anita will be held graveside at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9 at the Congregation B'nai Shalom Cemetery, 1361 Berlin Tpke. Wethersfield. An outdoor, socially distanced reception at her home in Newington will follow. Masks are required to attend the service and the reception. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the Jewish War Veterans www.JWV.org or The Windham Region No Freeze Project. www.windhamnofreeze.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Congregation B'nai Shalom Cemetery
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved