Visitation
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Faith Congregational Church
2030 Main Street
Hartford, CT
Celebration of Life
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Faith Congregational Church
2030 Main Street,
Hartford, CT
Anita Stringer


1922 - 2019
Anita Wood Stringer transitioned peacefully in her sleep on Friday, November 22, 2019 after celebrating her 97th birthday the day prior. Anita was born November 21, 1922 in Fort Gaines, Georgia to the late Andrew and Cora (Mathis) Wood. After moving to Hartford, CT in 1942, she married John Oliver Stringer and gave birth to their only child, Anita Louise. She was a faithful servant of the Lord and member of Faith Congregational Church in Hartford, CT, where she played the piano and sang in the choir for many years. Anita Wood Stringer was predeceased by her parents, husband, daughter, son-in-law, and her six siblings. To cherish her memory, she leaves her loving granddaughter, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and a host of other relatives and friends. A Celebration of Anita's Life will take place on Monday, December 2, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Faith Congregational Church located at 2030 Main Street, Hartford, CT. Interment will be at Mt. Saint Benedict Cemetery, 1 Cottage Grove Road in Bloomfield, CT. with a repast to follow at Faith Congregational Church. To leave a message of comfort for the Stringer family and view the full obituary, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 28, 2019
