Ann B. Gagnon, of Glastonbury, Connecticut passed away peacefully at home on June 13, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Ann was born in Waterville, Maine on June 26, 1936, to Dr. Charles and Mildred Baxter. She graduated from Westbrook Junior College in Portland, Maine. After graduating, she lived in Chicago, Illinois, and Atlanta, Georgia briefly before settling and raising her family in Glastonbury. While her children were growing up, Ann returned to college, graduating from Central State College and then St. Joseph College with a Bachelor's Degree in Social Work. She retired from Hughes Convalescent Home after a long career in Social Work. Ann lit up a room with her laughter and was cherished by her family and friends. She loved to travel and saw much of the world. She volunteered at the Second Chance (Thrift) Shop for the Village of Family & Child Services in Glastonbury for over 40 years. Always fond of a good game, she was an avid bridge and Scrabble player. Nothing made her happier than being with her family. She was most at home at her lakeside cottage in Holland, Massachusetts where she had the pleasure of watching her grandchildren grow up and learn to swim. She particularly enjoyed taking a sunset cruise around the lake on a hot summer day. Ann is survived by her children, Deborah Tymm of Watertown, MA, Michael Gagnon and his wife Teresa of Shelton, CT, Stephen Gagnon of Portland, OR, Terry Driscoll and her husband, Jim, of Chelmsford, MA, and her six grandchildren: Carly and Sarah Tymm, Brian and Kevin Gagnon, and Kelly and Megan Driscoll. She was predeceased by her brother, Charles Baxter Jr., and her granddaughter, Marissa Elizabeth Tymm. A time of visitation will be held Monday, June 22, 2020 from 4-7 at Glastonbury Funeral Home, 450 New London Turnpike, Glastonbury, CT. Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral service Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 10:00 at Saint Paul's Church, 2577 Main Street, Glastonbury, CT 06033. Burial services will be private. COVID-19 guidelines will be in place; thus, masks must be worn in the funeral home and the church.



