Ann Brett Crowley Capshaw, "Brett", 92 of Newington, died peacefully in her home as she wanted, on Saturday, June 27, 2020. Brett grew up in Torrington, daughter of the late Christopher and Ann (Brett) Crowley. She graduated from Torrington High School in 1945. Her yearbook noted that "her spirit could never be equaled." We attribute our fond attachment to our high school years to her experience. Brett went on to obtain a B.A. in government at Cornell University, graduating in 1949. Her extensive collection of Cornell memorabilia was indicative of her fond connection to her alma mater. She pursued a career in marketing with Proctor & Gamble and J. Walter Thompson in both New York City and Cincinnati. She returned to Connecticut in 1951, securing a position with the Torrington National Bank. She relocated to Newington in 1956 where she raised her four children and became an active member of the community. She eventually gained employment at Burritt Bank where she made many lasting friends. They enjoyed lunches and Friday night marathon games of bridge. Her last job was working as the office manager for Atty. J. Morton Dunn. They were a formidable team who worked together until 2000. In her words, "It was the best last job a person could have." Brett was a fierce advocate for education. She served on the Newington Board of Education for several terms and persevered through six referendums before the town approved the building of the current high school. Her volunteer efforts included serving as treasurer of the Newington Student Assistance Fund. She was also a devout Catholic, counting the offering every Sunday at the Church of the Holy Spirit. Brett was also an active member of the Greater Hartford Cornell Club and the Hartford Alumnae Club at Pi Beta Phi. She loved all sports, being a fan of tennis, Tiger Woods, UConn basketball, the Ivy League and the NY Yankees. She leaves two daughters, Brett Capshaw and husband Mark Statchen of Bolton and Laura Capshaw Kramer and husband Russ Kramer of Mystic. She also leaves five grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was pre-deceased by her two sons, Bradford and Brian and her brother Jimmy and his wife Marianne. The family would like to thank Hawau Lawau and Faye Headley for their devoted care and heartfelt affection. Their efforts allowed our mom to stay at home and we are most grateful. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the Church of the Holy Spirit, Newington. She will be laid to rest beside her sons in West Meadow Cemetery. To share a memory, please visit us at www.duksa.net. Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington, is serving the family.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 30, 2020.