Ann Burk


1930 - 2019
Ann Burk Obituary
NEW HARTFORD - Ann (Erickson) Burk –passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. She was the loving wife of the late Edward James Burk for 64 ½ years. Born July 31, 1930 in Hartford; the daughter of the late John and Agatha (Wright) Erickson. Ann loved crafts, knitting, painting and gardening. She was very involved in the church. She leaves her daughter, Susan A. Burk; brother, Thomas Erickson and wife Natalie; and many friends. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her daughter, Debbie A. Burk and brothers, Jack Erickson and David Erickson. Memorial services will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at the Pleasant Valley United Methodist Church in Pleasant Valley at 11 AM. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery. Montano-Shea Funeral Home, New Hartford, has care of the arrangements. Visit an online guestbook at Montano-shea.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on July 14, 2019
