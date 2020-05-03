Ann Carney
Ann (Gorski) Carney, 81, of West Hartford, beloved wife of the late Eugene Carney, passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020, related to the pandemic period. Born in Hartford, daughter of the late Louis and Stella (Pawlik) Gorski, Ann was a resident of West Hartford most of her life. Prior to her retirement, she was employed at Fleet Bank as a supervisor for many years. Ann's greatest joy was spending time with her family and friends. She leaves a son, Robert Carney; a daughter, Shelley Wisniewski-Carney; two sisters, Sandra Gorski and Nancy Higgins; two grandchildren, Lucas and Lara; five great grandchildren, Antonio, Nicole, Kaiden, Zaela and Natalie and a brother, Louis "Sonny" Gorski. She was predeceased by a sister-in-law, Emily Carney. Funeral services are private. Online condolences may be made

Published in Hartford Courant on May 3, 2020.
