Ann Carol Hansen of Glastonbury, Connecticut passed away Tuesday, March 26th at Hartford Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Ann was born September 7, 1936 in Medford, Massachusetts and adopted by her loving parents, Walter G. and Mary L. (Foley) Condon of Quincy, MA. She graduated from the Boston College School of Nursing in 1958, the same year she married the love of her life, John Christian Hansen, originally of Mansfield, MA. Ann and John took up married life in Glastonbury, raising a large and loving family, one of Ann's greatest joys and proudest achievements.Later, Ann returned to nursing and was employed by the East Hartford Board of Education as a Registered School Nurse from January of 1985 until her retirement in June of 2007. She was a member of the National Association of School Nurses and a member of the Sigma Theta Tau National Nurses Honor Society. She was an enthusiastic participant in the Harvard Medical School's "Nurses' Health Study," one of the longest-running studies on women's health.Ann was also very active in her church and her community; volunteer and service work were always at the core of Ann's character. Whether serving as President of the Board for the East Glastonbury Public Library ("Little Red" Library) or as its Aides Chairman, serving as President of AFT Connecticut's affiliate East Hartford School Nurses' Union, or volunteering for the Connecticut Visiting Nurse Association, Ann was always generous and willing to lend her time.During good weather Ann could almost always be found in one of her several magnificent flower gardens. She had a tremendous love of the outdoors, which was a great source of tranquility and spirituality. Ann's gardens were a place of reflection, exercise, and hard work that brought her great joy. Wonderful daughter, loving wife, devoted mother, fantastic grandmother/"farmor," courageous breast cancer survivor, intrepid world-traveler, inquisitive student, avid reader, eclectic lover of music and fabulous friend, Ann will be sorely missed by her family and friends.Ann was predeceased by her husband John C. Hansen in 1982 and is survived by her daughter Patricia (wife Valorie); her sons, Stephen (wife Cathrin), Peter (wife Paula), Mark (wife Joanna), David (wife Vanessa) and Erik; numerous grandchildren and a circle of extended family and friends.Memorial services will be held privately by the family. In lieu of flowers we please ask that you consider a donation to one of the organizations that Ann held dear; the East Glastonbury Public Library, the Nature Conservancy or the Fidelco Guide Dog Foundation. Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 3, 2019