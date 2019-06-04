Ann Kennedy Cohen (Nanabelle) of West Hartford passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019 at home surrounded by her family. Born in Hartford on October 20, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Ida (Leveston) Kennedy. The first of three proud generations of Hall High graduates, Ann earned a B.A. degree from Simmons College. Predeceased by the love of her life, David J. Cohen, whom she married in 1960, Ann and David spent a wonderful 35 years sharing love and family. Ann was a member of Beth El Temple, Tumblebrook Country Club and the Connecticut Opera Guild. She was Chairwoman of the Ann Randall Art Committee, Beth El Art Show and on the Art Exhibition Committee of the UConn Health Center. Ann was also a member of the Hebrew Home and Mount Sinai Auxiliary boards. A buyer for G. Fox & Company and Cigna Company Store before starting a family, Ann had her own floral design business and worked for both Our Growing Concern and Lane & Lenge. She was active in a book club, bridge group and, most famously, part of Helyn Flanagan's "Sophisticated Ladies" dance group. Ann will be remembered for her elegance, generosity, joy of entertaining and feeding friends and family, her active life style, and love of her children and grandchildren. She was the beloved mother of Sherri L. Cohen of New York City and Lewis B. Cohen and wife Debra of West Hartford and grandmother of Deena Cohen and David Cohen. The family would like to give special thanks to her caregivers, Janet Barnes and Rhina Zelaya, as well as Wendy Nicholas, whose devotion and companionship were invaluable.Funeral service will be Tuesday, June 4 at 2 pm, in the chapel of Weinstein Mortuary, 640 Farmington Ave., Hartford, with internment in Beth El Cemetery, Avon. Shiva will be observed at 168 Thistle Pond Drive, Bloomfield, throughout the day Tuesday through Thursday, with minyan at 7:30p.m. each evening. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Rabbi Rosen's Discretionary Fund, Beth El Temple, 2626 Albany Avenue, West Hartford, CT 06117 or Foodshare, 450 Woodland Ave., Bloomfield, CT 06002. Published in The Hartford Courant on June 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary