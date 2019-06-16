Home

Barrett Ann D. Ann D. Barrett, 68, of Bloomfield, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital in Hartford. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Wednesday, June 19, at The Lodge at 130 Deerfield Rd, Windsor, CT, followed by burial in Mount St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield. Her family will receive friends prior to the service from 9:00 A.M. to 10:00 A.M. For online condolences and full obituary please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com. BLOOMFIELD
Published in The Hartford Courant on June 16, 2019
