Ann Galbert
Ann Maddox Galbert, 71, of West Hartford, beloved wife, for over 34 years, of Linford Galbert, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 2, 2020. Ann was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, niece, aunt, cousin, and dear friend. She will be truly missed by all who knew her. Her family and friends will fondly remember her as a God-fearing woman with an infectious smile whose family meant the world to her. A Celebration of Life will be private. To read the full obituary, leave an on-line condolence, or share a memory with her family, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
