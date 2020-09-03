Ann Gordon March 6, 1934 – August 26, 2020 Ann Gordon of Old Lyme, CT passed away Wednesday, August 26th due to complications from heart surgery. She was born in Los Angeles to the late William Robert and Selena (Steuben) Jason. She met her husband, Ted Gordon, at a jazz appreciation class and married him at the age of 19. In their 67 years of marriage, they lived in Malibu, CA, Vero Beach, FL, Glastonbury CT, and Old Lyme, CT. She was the mother of four children: Katherine (Sam Ventres), Thomas (Carol Mills), Lisa Greenspan (David), and Michael (Constance Fox). She adored her eight grandchildren: Andrew, Laura, Alex, Michelle (Edward Mendez), Aaron, Leah, Gabrielle, and Michael V. She was also a loving great grandmother to three-year-old Logan. Ann was big sister to Robert Jason (Montse) and recently deceased Mark Jason (late Roselyn Richmond). She was also "Aunt Ann" to Gregory (Leah), Andrea (Eduardo Enz), and William Jason (Kim). She was happy, bright, articulate, and optimistic. While a young mother, she earned her undergraduate degree, no small feat. She went on to obtain her master's degree in Early Childhood Education from the University of Hartford. Ann taught elementary school classes in Columbia, CT and loved tutoring and mentoring students at local elementary schools. She was an avid bridge player, most recently playing on-line, and enjoyed tennis, but was most competitive during family charades. She was a founding member of a couples' book club with the same group of friends for decades and traveled with Ted and friends throughout the world. She particularly liked Italy and had lasting friends there. Ann loved her food hot and her jazz cool. Ann loved living near the ocean. She and Ted sailed together for 20 years, covering the waters from Maine to Key West and the Bahamas. Ann supported many charitable causes and offered her time to help the less fortunate. She was a member of the American Association of University Women, League of Women Voters, and participated in Hadassah events. She was an enthusiastic democrat, concerned about the future. She was a thoroughly good person: High values, high standards and a good friend. The world was better because of her. All who knew her will miss her. A private ceremony will be held this fall. A link will be distributed to family and friends to participate in a celebration of life via zoom in the spring. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to one of the following organizations in memory of Ann: The American Heart Association
