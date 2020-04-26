Home

Ann Gormley Obituary
Ann H. (Perretta) Gormley, 98, of Berlin, died Friday, April 24, 2020 at an area convalescent home. Born in Berlin, the daughter of the late James and Amalia (Bennizzia) Perretta, she was a lifelong resident. For many years Ann was employed at the family business, Perretta Shoe and Clothing Store in Berlin. She was the wife of the late Kenneth J. Gormely, who died Sept. 12, 2013 and was a member of St. Paul's Church. Ann is survived by a niece Emily Perretta of Stuart, FL. and a nephew Philip Perretta of Wethersfield. Private burial and services will be held at St. Mary Cemetery, New Britain. In lieu of flowers , donations may be made to the 825 Brook St. Rocky Hill, CT 06067 or to St. Judes Research Hospital 501 St. Judes Place Memphis, TN 38105. To send a condolence, please visit www.FarrellFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 26, 2020
