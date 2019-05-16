Home

Graveside service
Monday, May 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Torringford Cemetery
1622 Torringford Street
Torrington, CT
PLAINVILLE – Ann H. Lyons, 82, passed away on Friday, May 10, 2019 at the Jerome Home in New Britain. She was the wife of the late Henry D. Kohrs, Jr. and Armond E. Lyons. Ann was born on October 14, 1936 in Torrington, the daughter of the late Herman W. and Gladys (Cleaveland) Holden. She was a graduate of Torrington High School and worked for the State of Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles. Ann is survived by her son, Glenn Kohrs of Bristol; her daughter, Debra Swanson and husband Raymond; her granddaughters, Michele Swanson and Nicole Swanson; her great grandson, Ryan Rizzo; all of Plainville; her brother, Davin Holden, of Asheville, NC. She was predeceased by her sister, Judith Holden.The family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses and staff at the Jerome Home.A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., on Monday, May 20, 2019 at Torringford Cemetery, 1622 Torringford Street, Torrington. In lieu of flowers, donation in Ann's memory may be made to Plainville Community Food Pantry, 54 S. Canal St., Plainville, CT 06062; or The Connecticut Hospice, Inc., 100 Double Beach Road, Branford, CT 06405.To send online condolences kindly visit www.rowefuneralhome.net.
Published in The Hartford Courant on May 16, 2019
