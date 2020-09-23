Ann Hanley

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Ann "Aunt Betty" Hanley who died on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at the age of 99. She was born in Hartford, Connecticut to Edward and Elsie Jackson. Betty was a cultured, proper, strong-willed woman with a quick Irish wit and a twinkle in her eye. She loved to entertain and was a GREAT cook. Everyone loved her bowtie and bear claw pastries. She was passionate about her Boston Red Sox, UConn Women's Basketball, golf, bridge and anything sweet and chocolate. She was predeceased by her husband, Alec in 1989. Aunt Betty will be lovingly remembered by her nephews John (Diann) and William Hanley and their children, her cousins Gary Pierce, Frank (Patricia) Pierce and Cynthia (Richard) Kasheta and their children and her sister in law, Margaret Cowden. Aunt Betty will also be forever remembered and loved by her neighborhood family - Andi, Doug, and Jeff and Carol. John would also like to express his sincere gratitude to Ika, Jeff, Titik, and Sandy for their incredible care and devotion to Aunt Betty. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, September 24, at 10:00 a.m. at St Peter Claver Church, 47 Pleasant Street, West Hartford. Everyone is requested to meet directly at the Church. Please follow face covering and distancing guidelines. Memorial donations in Aunt Betty's memory can be made to St, Mark the Evangelist Church, 467 South Quaker Lane, West Hartford, CT. 06110. Online condolences may be made at www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com