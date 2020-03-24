|
KAREN ANN KELLEHER was born in Seattle, WA on July 31, 1948 to John Patrick and Janice (Hafdahl) Kelleher, the 2nd of four children. She graduated from Mt Rainier HS and then from WSU with a Mathematics degree in 1970 and volunteered for the Peace Corp for three years in Sierra Leone, West Africa. Meeting her future husband, Dan Savino, they ended up settling in West Hartford where Karen accepted a position with the State of CT, eventually moving to a position at Connecticut Mutual. A dedicated employee, she also found time to earn her MS in Economics. After she and Dan divorced, she met her longtime partner, Ken Anderson. Accepting a position at Conning Investments she was highly regarded as a Vice President in Financial Investing. Karen has been a faithful and generous contributor to many organizations worldwide, but her heart has been in West Hartford. She has been a longtime member of the Hartford Golf Club and The Town and County Club. Karen was a tireless, but sometimes silent, volunteer and benefactor, devoting her retirement years to service. She was a board member of the Hartford Art School, as well as a Regent of the Univ of Hartford, of which she was so proud. Also, she was an Elector of the Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art and served on the Executive Committees of it's Costume and Textile Society and on the Design and Decorative Arts Council. She was also a benefactor of The Bushnell Performing Arts. Until recently she served 3 terms as a Trustee of the Colt Bequest where she served on the Finance and Investment committees. As her good friend said, "Karen was a loyal, quiet, and generous donor of her time, talent, and treasure to many Harford organizations. She will be greatly missed by her many friends." Karen is survived by her partner, Ken Anderson, NH, sisters Patrice Linde (Ted), Tacoma, WA, Kit Mills, (Federal Way, WA) and brother Mark (Puyallup, WA. She is survived by nieces, Tanya Linde Albright (Dan), and Regan Mills, and nephews Zachary Linde and Colin Mills (Roseann), as well as great nieces Hannah Mullins, Sydney Linde and Skylar Linde, and great nephews TJ Linde and Gavin Mills. Great nephew Ty Mullins preceded her in death. There are many incredible and special Anderson family members, neighbors, and friends who will miss her. After sustaining a nasty fall on Feb 25th, caused in part by her treatment for metastasized breast cancer she had battled 30 years ago, it returned with a vengeance in 2019 attacking her lungs, liver and bones. Karen died at St Mary's Rehabilitation Facility, on March 18th. Private burial will be in Westmoreland, NH close to her beloved horse Skinny and faithful cat Cleo. She will overlook the CT River and lay beneath a Celtic cross. Karen may be gone but never forgotten because of the legacy she left behind. RIP sweet Karen; loved so much and so generous and loving to all. One of her last sentences was "I want more time." Her regret was going too soon. Donations may be made to any of her special interests. She always said, 'They all do such important work and need money." A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date when travel and crowd restrictions are lifted. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.molloyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 24, 2020