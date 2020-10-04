APR. 7, 1946 – SEPT. 8, 2020 Ann Louise Viot, 74, a loving wife, sister, aunt, and friend passed away peacefully at home on September 8, 2020. She leaves behind her husband of 14 years Bertram H. Walsh of Marblehead MA, Bert's sons Gary D. Walsh and Kevin P. Walsh of Wilmington MA, her brother William G. Viot of Manchester CT, nephews William J. Viot of Amston CT, Andrew S. Viot of Drums PA, and Kenneth A. Viot of Virginia Beach VA and many great nieces and nephews. Ann was born in Manchester CT on April 7, 1946 to Ernest J. Viot and Anna (Bernardi) Viot. She attended Manchester High School in CT and then obtained her BA at Simmons College in South Hadley, MA. She earned her Masters degree at North Eastern University in Boston MA. She worked at Union Hospital in Lynn MA, Children's Hospital in Boston and for the VNA as a physical therapist until she retired. Ann loved to travel the world and more recently, the US, with her husband Bert in their RV. She had great love for and was extremely proud of her immediate and extended family. She will be remembered for her warm, caring, generous, funny, and thoughtful personality. Her family enjoyed many long phone conversations with her when they could not be together. Ann will be deeply missed. The family will have a private service and burial at St Augustine's Cemetery, South Glastonbury CT Saturday, October 10, 2020.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store