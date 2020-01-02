Hartford Courant Obituaries
Services
Sheehan-Hilborn-Breen Funeral Home
1084 New Britain Avenue
West Hartford, CT 06110
(860) 561-3800
Calling hours
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Sheehan-Hilborn-Breen Funeral Home
1084 New Britain Avenue
West Hartford, CT 06110
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Thomas the Apostle Church
West Hartford, CT
View Map
Ann (Hyland) Lagueux, 81, of West Hartford, beloved wife of the late Roger J. Lagueux, died Saturday, December 28, 2019. Born in Hartford, daughter of the late Patrick J. and Anna (Pillion) Hyland, she was a resident of West Hartford for 54 years. Prior to her retirement, she was employed as a personal lines insurance agent at R.C. Knox & Co., Hartford for many years. Ann's greatest joy was spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandson. Ann leaves two daughters Patricia Carrier and her husband Darold Levesque of West Hartford, Kathy MacGregor and her husband Scott of Windsor,a son, Robert J. Lagueux and his wife Sheri of Newington, and seven grandchildren and one great grandson. Calling hours will be Monday, January 6, 2020, 8:30 am to 9:30 am at Sheehan Hilborn Breen Funeral Home,1084 New Britain Avenue, West Hartford, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, West Hartford. Burial will follow in Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield, CT. Online condolences may be made at www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 2, 2020
