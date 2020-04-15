Home

Newington Memorial Funeral Home
20 Bonair Avenue
Newington, CT 06111
860-666-0600
Ann M. (Fazzina) Calvo of Newington, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, passed away on April 11, 2020 at Bel Air Manor in Newington. She turned 100 years old in December and had a wonderful party to celebrate her big day with her family and friends. She was predeceased by her husband Salvatore Calvo, daughter. Carol Visnia and her grandson Scottie. She leaves behind her daughter Joanne Williams of Farmington, son Thomas Calvo and his wife LeeAnn of West Hartford, and grandchildren Alisa, Keith, Troy, Ryan and his wife Lucy, Nikole and her boyfriend David and Casey and great grandchildren Makayla, Ethan, Nathaniel, Mia and Rocco. Ann worked for the State of CT DOT for 31 yrs. She enjoyed solving crossword puzzles and bingo and was very proficient at both. We will all miss her very much. Our special thanks to the staff at Bel Air Manor for caring for mom, especially Loren, Christine and Martha and many others. Our family appreciates all of your hard work and kind gestures. Her good friends Grace, Norma and Angela were by her side to make sure she was okay, as well as Lynne who took care of mom and came to visit her on a regular basis. Due to events happening across America and around the world, Ann will be laid to rest privately with her husband in West Meadow Cemetery. Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington is serving her family. To share a memory or condolence, please visit us at www.duksa.net.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 15, 2020
