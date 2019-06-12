Ann M. (Sudol) Edgar, 96, of Vernon, formerly Manchester, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family. She was born August 10, 1922 to Jacob and Mary (Sienko) Sudol in Hartford, CT. She worked at Colt Firearms during WWII. She married William D. Edgar in 1949. She was a loving, gentle wife and mother, and a devout Catholic. She is remembered by all as being so sweet. She is survived by her children: Barbara (Charles) Cook, William Edgar, Roxanne (John) Castleman, Joyce (Edgar) Edgar-Argudo, Lorraine (Al) Henry, nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, and her sister Helen Sudol. She is predeceased by her husband and her grandson Sean Henry. The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to all at Nora's Place for 12 years of compassionate care, and treating mom with gentle, loving hands and dignity. Relatives and friends may join the family on Friday, June 14, 2019 at Small & Pietras Funeral Home, 65 Elm St., Rockville from 4-6pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, June 15th at 10am at St. James Church in Manchester, with burial to follow at St. James Cemetery, Manchester. For online condolences, please visit www.pietrasfuneralhome.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary