Ann M. (Arico) Jacovino, 85, of West Hartford, passed away peacefully on May 13, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Hartford and lived in West Hartford most of her life.A graduate of Hall High School, class of 1951, Ann spent most of her career in administrative roles in various industries in the Hartford area. Ann was a member of the St. Brigid Women's Guild. Some of her passions in life were music and dance. Following these passions, Ann proudly performed with various dance groups throughout the greater Hartford area. Ann's favorite dance was the waltz. Ann also enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family at the Connecticut shore. An avid antique collector, Ann was always on the lookout for more "bling bling."Ann was predeceased by her parents Peter and Ann (Orlando) Arico of West Hartford. She is survived by her children, Elizabeth Jacovino and her partner Denise Appel of Woodbridge, and Edward Jacovino and wife Maria of West Hartford; and her siblings, Peter Arico and wife Betty of Rocky Hill, Dolores Pastizzo and husband Anthony of Avon, and Gloria Murray of West Hartford. She is also survived by her grandsons, Edward Jacovino Jr. and wife Elizabeth Porter, and Michael Jacovino and fiancée Claire Murray of West Hartford; and great-granddaughter, Emily Jacovino, of West Hartford. They will remember her lovingly as their "Ann Grandma."A very special thank you to her caregiver, Beatrice, and sister Gloria Murray who cared for Ann in the last months of her life, as well as, the doctors, nurses and staff at St. Francis Hospital.Funeral procession will be Thursday, (May 16), 9:30 am from the Sheehan Hilborn Breen Funeral Home, 1084 New Britain Ave., West Hartford, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial, 10:00 am at St. Brigid Church, West Hartford. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, West Hartford. Calling hours are Wednesday, (May 15), from 3 to 7 pm at the funeral home.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that charitable donations are made to one of the following organizations: the of Connecticut (alz.org/ct), Labs4rescue (Labs4rescue.com), the Hartford Symphony Orchestra (HartfordSymphony.org) and the National Breast Cancer Foundation (NationalBreastCancer.org). Online condolences may be made at www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com Published in The Hartford Courant on May 14, 2019