Ann M. Leroux
1938 - 2020
Ann M. Leroux, 82, of Cromwell, CT passed away peacefully on November 7, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Ann was born July 19, 1938 in Bridgeport, CT the daughter of the late John and Ann Lillian (Sheridan) McArdle of Fairfield, CT. Ann attended Roger Ludlow High School and received a BS Degree in Nursing from the University of Connecticut in 1960 and an MA Degree from Fairfield University in 1991. Ann, aka 'Granny', shared her love of quilting, mountain climbing, and horseback riding with family and friends. Many children spent their first moments of life swaddled in a quilt custom-made by Granny. The mountains visible from her living room in NH were affectionately known as "Granny's Mountains". Visitors to Ledge Hill Farm alternately hiked the trails and bounded down the snow-laden hills, depending on the season. All who knew her marveled that keeping up with her was nearly impossible! She is survived by Donald Leroux her husband of 59 years; her sons: Michael Leroux and his wife Julie of Portland, CT and her grandchildren Katelyn, Christopher, Matthew, and Nina and her great-grandsons Caden and Tregan; James Leroux and his wife Jennifer of Newton, MA and her grandchildren James, Jacob, and Cassandra; Richard Leroux and his wife Kelly of Greenland, NH and her grandchildren Anna and Jase; and her daughter Kathleen Burke and her husband Brook of Northwood, NH and her grandchildren Seamus, Cecilia, and Olivia; and her brother Thomas McArdle of Shelton, CT. Along with her parents, Ann was predeceased by daughters Rose and Isobel Leroux. In addition to caring for her expanding family Ann was at various times employed by the VNA's of Hartford, CT and Sudbury MA, and Carroll County Mental Health of Wolfeboro, NH. She also utilized her nursing and counseling skills initially as a volunteer with AmeriCares in Kenya and later in Bethany, Israel; Guyana and Zimbabwe. She was a co-founder of A Light for Zimbabwe, a charitable organization dedicated to the benefit of Zimbabwean citizens. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. John Church, Cromwell, CT and the service will be live streamed at saintjohn-cromwell.org starting at 11:00am on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. The family welcomes everyone to the interment at the State Veterans' Cemetery in Middletown, CT on Tuesday November 17, 2020 at 12:00. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to A Light for Zimbabwe, PO Box 993, Concord, NH 03302; St. John Church, and Middlesex Health Hospice Program, 21 Pleasant St, Middletown, CT 06457. To share memories or send condolences to the family, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
17
Interment
12:00 PM
State Veterans' Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Doolittle Funeral Home
14 Old Church Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-6464
