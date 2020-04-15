|
|
Ann M. (Gworek) Oparowski, 94, of Plainville, passed away on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Frank J. Oparowski for fifty-five years. Born and raised in New Britain, daughter of the late Albert and Nellie (Machowski) Gworek, she was a longtime Plainville resident and a member of Our Lady of Mercy Church. Ann worked at Fafnir Bearing as an inspector for 35 years, retiring in 1987. Ann enjoyed vacationing with her husband and friends in Hawaii and Las Vegas. In her later years she especially enjoyed visits to the Connecticut casinos. Most of all Ann enjoyed the art of Polish cooking, sharing with all her golabkis, pierogies, breads, and apple pies. A loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother she leaves her two sons, David Oparowski and his wife Linda of New Britain and Dennis Oparowski and his wife Kazimiera Kozlowski of Lebanon, daughter-in-law Nancy Oparowski, six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She also leaves her two sisters, Helen Lombardo and her husband, James of New Britain, and Theresa Perzan and her husband, Louis of New Britain and many nieces, nephews, and God-children. She was predeceased by her son Daniel Oparowski, her three brothers Edward, Raymond, and Thomas Gworek, and her sister Dorothy Moskites. Ann will be laid to rest next to her husband in a private service at St. Joseph Cemetery in Plainville. A memorial service is planned at a later date. A special family thanks to her friends Lucy, Marianne, and Veronica who always made her feel special. Her funeral services will be with Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Burritt Hill, 332 Burritt St., New Britain on a date to be determined. To share a memory or condolence, please visit us at www.duksa.net.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 15, 2020