Ann M. (Belasky) Szoka, 90, lifelong resident of Suffield, beloved wife of the late Anthony G. Szoka, Jr., passed peacefully on April 24, 2020. Born in West Suffield on April 23, 1930 daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Belasky and graduated from Suffield High School. She was employed as a legal secretary with multiple law firms, before taking the position of administrator with Suffield Probate Court. She was a meticulous note taker and had written many stories as an amateur writer. She was an avid gardener with an amazing 'green thumb' and knowledge of plants and the outdoors. An avid baker with a skill for baking goodies and a huge sweet tooth made her a hit with the grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was an incredible mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She has been a lifelong communicant of St. Joseph and Sacred Heart Churches. Ann is survived by a daughter Holly Stevenson and her husband Herb of Glastonbury and a son Anthony 'AG' G. Szoka, III., and his wife Patricia of East Longmeadow; four grandchildren Jared (Sarah), Allyson (Chris), Taylor and Amanda and six great-grandchildren Julius, Thomas, Jace, Henry, Gwen, Stella Mae and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband of 47 years Anthony G. Szoka, Jr., and her two sisters Stella Zygmunt and Helen Sweetman. Private Funeral Services will be on Monday, April 27, at The Heritage Funeral Home 1240 Mountain Road, West Suffield with burial following in St. Joseph Cemetery, Suffield. Memorial donations may be made to Sacred Heart Parish, 446 Mtn Rd. Suffield, CT. For online condolences please visit: www.SuffieldFuneralHome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 26, 2020