Age 65 departed her life on earth on October 12, 2020. Ann fought a tough battle with cancer for several years. She was grateful for the kind and compassionate care she received from the caregivers during her cancer treatments. Ann was born in Hartford,CT, and moved to San Diego, CA in 1976, where she resided until her passing. Ann owned and operated Robert Keith & Company (producer of giant inflatable product replicas for advertising promotions). She continued her career with her own company CEMEANN Productions. She was an advocate for Junior Achievement both in Connecticut and California. Ann loved to cook ( like her Dad) and to play cards and bingo (like her Mom). She enjoyed a good party, and holidays- especially Thanksgiving - where the celebration was at her house. She loved being with and entertaining her family and friends. Ann was predeceased by her parents Clemens and Theresa Wawer. She leaves behind Her sisters Margaret Zitko and husband Bruce (Manchester,CT, Susan Wawer( Los Angeles ,CA) , and Mary Baldyga and her husband Richard (Bolton,CT). She also leaves an Uncle George and Aunt Lisa Reggie ( Inkerman,PA) and cousins across the country, and many loving friends. At this time , there will be no funeral services. We will announce when a life celebration for Ann will be held in the the future .



