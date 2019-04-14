Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newington Memorial Funeral Home
20 Bonair Avenue
Newington, CT 06111
860-666-0600
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Donovan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann Marie Donovan

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ann Marie Donovan Obituary
Ann Marie (Bannon) Donovan, 83, of Newington passed peacefully on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, after a lengthy illness. She was the beloved wife of the late Jack Donovan. Born in Hartford, daughter of the late John and Anne (Gallant) Bannon, "Dovey" was a Newington resident for the past 17 years. She retired from Colt Manufacturing after 29 years of employment. Her survivors include three daughters, Diane LeTendre and her husband Thomas of Scottsdale, AZ, Dawn Grabner of Vernon, and Donna Donovan-Brannick of Newington; and nine grandchildren Brianna, Jacob, Chelsae, Kaitlynne, Allena, Kassidy, Chase, Griffin and McKayla. She is also survived by a sister Jean Bannon of Englewood, FL, a brother Edward Bannon of Lake Suzy, FL; and several nieces and nephews. She was pre-deceased by a sister Elizabeth Epps and two brothers Donald Bannon and Jack Bannon. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington. She will be laid to rest beside her husband in Hillside Cemetery, East Hartford, immediately following the visitation. Memorial donations may be made to , P. O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142. To share a memory, please visit us at www.newingtonmemorial.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newington Memorial Funeral Home
Download Now