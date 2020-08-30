1/1
Ann Marie Gareau
1942 - 2020
Ann Marie Gareau, of Manchester, born Ann M. Perron, in Brockton, MA on June 28, 1942 graduated from Brockton High School and the Chandler School for Women with a degree in Medical Health Care. She worked as a Medical Assistant, at Manchester Savings and Loan Bank, and at the Regal's Men Shop in Manchester, CT as their bookkeeper for 19 years. Ann leaves her husband Dennis and best friend after 57 years of marriage, her oldest son Michael, daughter-in-law Heidi and granddaughter Morgan Ann from Land-O-Lakes, FL, her youngest son Christopher, daughter-in-law Teri and grandchildren Jonathan and Sierra from Willington, CT. She also leaves behind many good friends and relatives who will miss her. Ann died peacefully on August 24, 2020 at the Manchester, CT Hospital. Ann had a great love for Cape Cod and her hobbies were reading and gardening. Family and friends may call at the John F. Tierney Funeral Home 219 West Center St. Manchester on Thursday (September 3rd) from 9:00-10:30 am. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday at 11:00 a.m. at St. James Church 896 Main Street Manchester. Memorial contributions in Ann's name may be made to either Covenant House at www.covenanthouse.org or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org. For online condolences please visit www.tierneyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Aug. 30, 2020.
