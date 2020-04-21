|
"Blessed are those who hear the word of God and observe it" Ann Marie (O'Connell) Long, 74, passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020 at home in Simsbury, CT in the warm embrace of family love. Ann was born in Hartford, CT to the late John and Bridie (Griffin) O'Connell, the youngest of three children. Ann is survived by her beloved husband of 52 years, Michael T. Long, her three loving children, Michael B. Long and wife Stephanie of Santa Clarita, CA, Maura Sheehan and husband Michael of Madison, CT and Deirdre Absolonne and husband Pierrick of Darien, CT and her eight treasured grandchildren, Keara, Brendan and Devin Long, Finn, Tessie and Maeve Sheehan and Felix and Stella Absolonne. Ann is also survived by her brother, John O'Connell and sister-in-law Sheila; her siter, Mary O'Connell; her brother-in-law, John Long and wife Patricia, in addition to a loving clan of nieces, nephews, in-laws and close friends. Ann graduated from Our Lady of Sorrows grammar school, St. Thomas Aquinas High School, St. Francis Hospital School of Nursing, the University of Hartford (BSN Magna Cum Laude) and the Hartford Graduate Center (MSM). Ann's professional nursing career of 40 years focused on the Continuum of Care at St. Francis Hospital and Medical Center in Hartford. She was a nursing executive leading multidisciplinary teams to achieve improved patient outcomes. She provided leadership in case management, home care and hospice. Ann was elected to the scholastic honor society Alpha Chi and Sigma Theta Tau, International Honor Society of Nursing. She held multiple professional certifications from the ANA Credentialing Center. Ann was committed to volunteerism, a lifetime member of St. Francis Women's Auxiliary, long term member of the Junior League of Hartford, Simsbury Aging and Disabilities Commission, Professional Advisory Boards in Community Home Health (St. Francis, McLean and Farmington Valley VNA). Ann was engaged in community and church life. She was a devoted member of St. Catherine of Siena Parish and had been a long-term parishioner of St. Mary's Church. Ann was active in the Simsbury Senior Center participating in many fitness programs. Ann and Mike resided in the Powder Forest Homes Community and were actively involved in many aspects of that special community. Ann enjoyed many good times at the family home on Martha's Vineyard, "Aisling Beag". She traveled extensively with her husband across the U.S., Europe, Africa, and the Caribbean, with their favorite destination being the west of Ireland, the land of their heritage. A special vacation was a family reunion in Dingle, Co Kerry, with all their children, spouses and grandchildren. Ann enjoyed "all things design". She and Mike collaborated on many building projects. Ann's legacy of love in retirement was being Nana to her grandchildren. She was so very proud of them. The family would like to thank Father Michael Whyte, Dr. Rolf Knoll, Dr. Jonathan Sporn and the Yale Smilow Cancer Center staff, Linda Prell, RN and the McLean Hospice and Home Care staff for extraordinary compassionate care. Due to the current circumstances, a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Catherine of Siena Church in West Simsbury and internment at Fairview Cemetery in West Hartford will be announced at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to the Harvard Nurses Health Study at nurseshealthstudy.org/donations; to St. Catherine of Siena Church, 265 Stratton Brook Road, West Simsbury, CT 06092 or to the University of Notre Dame Security Institute, 808 Grace Hall, Notre Dame, IN 46556. Please visit Ann's "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com for online tributes.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 21, 2020