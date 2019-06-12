Home

O'Brien Funeral Home, Inc.
24 Lincoln Avenue
Bristol, CT 06010
(860) 583-7116
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
O'Brien Funeral Home, Inc.
24 Lincoln Avenue
Bristol, CT 06010
Funeral
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
9:15 AM
O'Brien Funeral Home, Inc.
24 Lincoln Avenue
Bristol, CT 06010
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
33 Queen St.
Bristol, CT
Ann Marie Norton Obituary
Ann Marie Norton, of Bristol and N. Eastham, MA, passed away suddenly on June 2, 2019. Ann was born in Binghamton, NY a daughter of the late Grace and Graham "Spike" Norton. She was a graduate of the Catholic University of America with a BA in English. Following graduation, she began a career at Bristol Central High School where she taught for over 36 years. She was known as a stern taskmaster who delivered love and learning to her students, many of whom tracked her down for years to deliver tales of their success in life. After retirement, she moved with her loving partner of 25 years, the late Bob Caron, to a home on Cape Cod. She became an avid gardener turning the home there into a thing of beauty. Her love of reading continued throughout retirement. Ann developed a love of travel and managed to see much of Europe on multiple trips. The highpoints of her travels were a trip up the Amazon River and a six week cruise around the Pacific Ocean. Ann is survived by her brother Graham and his wife Maryan of The Villages, FL, niece Kelly Wilson Brass of Fayetteville, NC, nephews Michael Norton of Reston, VA,, and Andrew Norton and his wife Leslie of Dallas, TX. Ann especially loved being with her grandnephews Alex and Jason Wilson, grandniece Jaylyn Norton, as well as Jason's wife Melissa and daughter Elizabeth. Calling hours will be held on Monday, July 8, 2019 between 6:00 and 8:00 p.m. at O'Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Forestville. Her funeral will leave the funeral home on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 9:15 a.m. and will proceed to St. Joseph Church, 33 Queen St., Bristol for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Committal service and interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, 522 Terryville Ave., Bristol. The family requests donations be made to either the St. Philip House, 80 Broad St., Plainville, CT 06062 (www.stphiliphouse.org) or to the , 5 Brookside Dr, Wallingford, CT 06492 (). To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo, please visit Ann's tribute page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on June 12, 2019
