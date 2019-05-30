Ann Marie Pagnoni "Pags" Kaplan, 75, was peacefully welcomed into Heaven on Monday, May 27, 2019 surrounded by the love of her family.Ann was born June 1, 1943 in Springfield, MA to Amedeo and Helena (Diggins) Pagnoni. She went on to graduate from Sacred Heart High School in Springfield before marrying the love of her life, Sam in 1967. Shortly after, they moved to Enfield, CT to raise their family.After raising her children, she enjoyed working at the Springfield Union News in the advertising dept., Caldor, and Society for Savings Bank before eventually retiring as a secretary from Hamilton Sundstrand after 11 years.Her many interests included painting, gardening, traveling, reading and of course shopping.She took great pride in her sense of style with clothing and jewelry. In recent years she really enjoyed dining out, with special friends or relatives and especially with the girls from the old neighborhood, her "lunch bunch". She loved the sun on her face and the sand on her toes, which she was able to enjoy during her annual winter getaway with Sam to Florida. She also cherished family time spent together, especially with her grandchildren.This beautiful angel had such a gentle spirit and generous soul but was also fiercely strong which allowed her to overcome several struggles in her life, and ultimately gave her the strength and courage to fight like a champ until the end. All who knew her loved her simple but elegant sweetness and she will be dearly missed but never forgotten, always in our hearts.She leaves behind many treasured friends and family whose lives she touched.Besides her devoted husband of 52 years, Sam, with whom she recently moved to Windsor Locks, CT., she leaves behind her daughter Kristine Kaplan of Enfield, CT, her son Eric (Fiorina) Kaplan of Wallingford, CT., her treasured Angel Boys, her grandsons Sammy and Cameron, her niece Nancy Halligan of Enfield, CT. and nephews Michael (Beth) Halligan of South Windsor, CT and Tom (Kim) Halligan of Somers, CT as well as several cousins. She was predeceased by her sister and best friend, Helene Pagnoni Halligan in 2014. We love you forever and always, Nana.A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, June 1, 2019 10am-1pm at Browne Memorial Funeral Chapels in Enfield, CT. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the , 45 Ash St. E. Hartford, CT 06108-3272. To leave an online condolence message, for directions or more information visit: www.brownememorialchapels.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on May 30, 2019