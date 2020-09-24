1/1
Ann Soter
Ann (Chrisoulis) Soter, 96, of Rocky Hill, Connecticut passed away Friday, September 18, 2020 at home surrounded by her family after suffering many medical challenges with tenacity and grace especially in the last 6 months. The Daughter of the late James (Demosthenes) Chrisoulis and Angela (Nicholas) Avestesgiadou (Apostolus), who immigrated from Thrace, Greece and Lesvos respectively to Connecticut. She leaves behind three children: a loving Daughter & Son with whom she resided, Angela and Theodore of Rocky Hill; a Son and Daughter-in-Law, Philip & Deborah Soter of Colchester, and loving Granddaughter, Jaime Faith Soter of Milford. Ann leaves her beloved Niece and God-Daughter, Joanne Chrisoulis of West Hartford, as well as many beloved Nieces and Nephews and Cousins across the country and Cousins in Greece. She also leaves behind a dear friend Alice Anagnos of 70+ years and a devoted friend from Church Peter Dizes. Ann loved children and was surrounded by them including her son's Godson, Spencer Morgan; a Grand Nephew Greyland Soter; Grand Nephew Nicholas Chrisoulis III, Grand Niece Nikole-Zayle, Grand Niece Mykaela and Grand Nephew Carter Demosthenes of Houston, TX and her beloved neighbor Holly Renstrom who she met at 3.years old. Also, left to grieve will be her very playful devoted Furbaby, Sandy. Ann was predeceased by her husband George (Gige) Soter, as well as brothers James D. Chrisoulis of West Hartford & Nicholas Chrisoulis, Sr., of San Jose, CA and a close Nephew, David Chrisoulis as well as a very special Cousin Eva Banios who was like a Sister to her. Also predeceased by her beloved Nouno, (Godfather) Theodore Tzizitras (Josephson) was Psalti "Cantor" at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, New Britain, CT for 50 years. She was also predeceased by a dear Church and School Friend Lucy Karabots. Calling hour are Friday, September 25th at Brooklawn Funeral Home, 511 Brook Street, Rocky Hill, CT from 5 to 7. A funeral is planned Saturday , September 26th at 10:30 at the St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 301 W. Main Street, New Britain, CT Burial to follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery Hartford, CT. In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations in Ann's memory to either the Multiple Sclerosis Society; American Heart Association; American Cancer Society, Multiple Myeloma Society, St..George Greek Orthodox Church, New Britain, CT, St. George Greek Orthodox Cathedral Hartford, CT, Church of the Archangels Stamford, CT or the charity of your choice. For full write up please reference Brooklawn Funeral Home, https://www.brooklawnfuneralhome.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Brooklawn Funeral Home - Rocky Hill
SEP
26
Funeral
10:30 AM
St. George Greek Orthodox Church
SEP
26
Burial
Cedar Hill Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Brooklawn Funeral Home - Rocky Hill
511 Brook Street
Rocky Hill, CT 06067
(860) 721-0087
September 24, 2020
We extend our deepest sympathies at this time and thank you for entrusting us with the care of your loved one.

Please know that you are in our thoughts and prayers.

Luke E. DiMaria and the Staff of Brooklawn Funeral Home/Giuliano-Sagarino
September 23, 2020
Our sincere sympathies for your loss.
Giuliano-Sagarino Funeral Home Giuliano-Sagarino Funeral Home
September 23, 2020
What an absolutely beautiful obituary about a truly remarkable woman! I was lucky enough to be considered family by Ann. I was blessed to have her cooking, to be welcomed into her home, to be entertained and to have celebrated many times with her and her wonderful family. What a story, what a life! My deepest sympathies to the entire family for your great loss. Rest in Peace, dear Ann and give my dad a kiss from me.
With love, Davina Anagnos Mcnally and family.
Davina Mcnally
September 23, 2020
May you Rest In Peace Yia Yia , you will be dearly missed I am so happy you were brought into my life , I am more than honored to have been your caregiver your kisses and smile and our laughs together will be missed but never forgotten, my heartfelt sympathy to Angela and the family love you xoxo
Pamela Fudala
Family
September 23, 2020
Our deepest sympathies on the passing of your Mom! Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. May her memory be eternal !
Nick Demetriades
September 23, 2020
We want to extend our heartfelt sympathy. May all your wonderful memories bring you strength at this difficult time.
Henry and Linda Cohn
Friend
September 23, 2020
Heartfelt sympathy to Theodore and family.
Sandra Ellmore
Friend
September 23, 2020
May you rest in peace Yia Yia prayers to Angela, Phil and Teddy.
betty morgan
Grandparent
September 22, 2020
Deepest sympathies to Angela and family. My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Debra Gilley
Friend
September 22, 2020
I've known Mrs. Soter since I was a kid. The Soter family lived on Cricket Lane, and my family, Grasso on Acre View, one house a way. We all became great friends over the years, but lost touch. Luckily we reconnected. I am sincerely sorry for your loss. RIP Mrs. Soter ♥♥♥
ToniAnn Grasso
Friend
