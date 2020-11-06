Ann Tarnowicz, 83, of South Windsor, formerly of Enfield, widow of Alexander "Gus" Tarnowicz (2011), passed away peacefully, Wednesday Nov. 4, 2020 at The Village at Buckland Court. Born in Waterbury, CT to the late Howard and Emma Matchett, Ann grew up in Naugatuck with a loving and compassionate heart that she would share with all who met her. Working as an executive secretary at Pratt & Whitney, Ann was fortunate to retire early to enjoy time with her husband Gus. Linked in their love for family, Ann and Gus shared 54 years together and were wonderful parents who worked hard to instill in their children morals, values, faith and most of all, gratitude for what they had in life. Ann will be remembered as a mother who was always teaching, especially encouraging her children to help others, and to remember the elderly. Her daughter Lisa remembers, "Mom always looked forward to having everyone over for a home cooked meal. Sunday dinners together as a family were rarely missed. She and Dad would work together to prepare a feast with dessert always included! Family get-togethers meant so much and everything had to be just right. Mom went to great lengths to make time together as special as possible." Known as, "Gram" to her grandchildren, Ann especially loved hosting tea parties and dress-up with her granddaughters. She enjoyed teaching the kids how to make homemade sauce, ice cream, pasta, pierogis and golumki. Grandson Andrew had it tough being the only boy, but he heard many of Pop-Pop's stories and Gram made sure he never ran out of roni's or some other yummy treat. Ann's simple pleasures consisted of sitting in the yard under the sunburst locust, admiring her beautiful perennial garden which overlooked her husband's vegetable garden. She also enjoyed decorating and finding new ways to make her home warm and welcoming and was always learning some new craft like stenciling, painting on velvet or other mediums such as glass. She loved her three little Dachshunds, Shotzie, Shotzie and Gretel. Ann (and Gus) were fortunate to have many close relationships, but among the most special were with Marion and Chet Babiarz, Pat and Sonny Chouinard, Cora and Walt Gaskell, and the girls from her porcelain doll making class, Jackie, Besty, Debbie and Marion. Ann and Marion spoke faithfully every night at 8:30 p.m. Friends and family joked, saying "what do you talk about." Ann loved discussing family, politics, current events and how the UCONN girls were doing, with Marion. Another large part of Ann's life was with her many nieces and nephews with whom she shared a special bond. For those of you who don't know, Ann's sister, Jean, married Gus's brother, Vince. Ann and her family enjoyed time spent with their extended family. Ann's brother Dave had a family of his own and his children also held a special place in Ann's heart. The family would like to also mention Peter Allen who was dubbed "the fourth son" and Drs. Smita Bhagat, Arthur Skalski and Paul Guardino each who played a pivotal role in Ann's health and Eric DeGray, who rarely missed his Wednesday visits with his mother-in-law. The family would also like to thank The Village at Buckland Court, especially Julianna, Victoria, the Beverly's, Leyris, Donna, Amy, Josh, Joel, Sean, David, Peg and so many others that truly loved "Grandma." Thank you also to Beacon Hospice, most notably, Katie, Stephanie, Ericka and Veronica. Charlotte of Love and Caring Home Agency and the caregivers of Companions and Homemakers who first assisted Ann when the onset of dementia began. It truly does take a village! Ann is survived by her three sons and their wives; Michael and Karen, Eric and Deborah, and Jim and Jona, as well as her daughter, Lisa DeGray and her husband Eric; all of Enfield, seven grandchildren, Andrew Tarnowicz and his wife Ashley, Victoria Michalek and her husband Charles, Alexandra Corriveau, Michaela and her fiancé Alex Szwed and Danielle Tarnowicz, Nikola and Martyna Tarnowicz, all of Enfield; and two great-grandchildren, Hayley and Savannah Tarnowicz of Enfield. A graveside service will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 at Hazardville Cemetery in Enfield. Attendees are asked to wear face coverings and practice social distancing. Donations in Ann's memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
., 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601. To leave online condolences, please visit www.Leetestevens.com