Home

POWERED BY

Services
Somers Funeral Home
354 Main Street
Somers, CT 06071
(860) 749-8413
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Somers Funeral Home
354 Main Street
Somers, CT 06071
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Thompson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann Thompson


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ann Thompson Obituary
Ann Borodel Thompson, 93, of Melrose, passed away in her sleep on Wednesday, August 21, 2019. She lived on the family farm, Applewood Farm, all her life and was the 8th generation of her family to do so. Ann was proud of her heritage as a direct descendant of Governor William Bradford who arrived on the Mayflower in 1620 and of her Thompson ancestors who arrived and settled in Melrose, CT in 1720. Ann had a great love of horses and owned several over the years. She was an accomplished rider and showed her horses all over New England. She also enjoyed her family, friends, music, knitting and drawing. Ann was born August 1, 1926. Her parents Abbott Bradford Thompson and Rachael Keeney Thompson and her sisters Sally T. Bissell and Rachael T. de Rham predeceased her. She leaves behind her brother-in-law Sumner F. Bissell and 7 nieces and nephews: Abbott (Kathleen) de Rham, Margaret (Brian Kelly) de Rham, John (Jacqueline Jamsheed) de Rham, Lawrence (Mary) Bissell , Lucinda E. Bissell, Bradford (Julie) Bissell and Sarah B. Palmer, as well as 14 great nieces and nephews, and 1 great-great niece. A very special thank you goes to Virginia Gromelski , Ann's caregiver and companion for the past 23 years. Ginny provided Ann with extraordinary around the clock care and unconditional love. Ann was able to live her final years in the comfort of her own home because of Ginny's devotion and friendship. A memorial service will be held Saturday, September 21st, at 11 am at Somers Funeral Home, 354 Main Street, Somers CT. Burial will be private with family in Ellington Cemetery, Ellington CT. If desired, donations may be made to the Melrose Schoolhouse, 242 Melrose Rd, Broad Brook CT 06016 or to Visiting Nurse & Health Services of CT, 8 Keynote Drive, Vernon, CT 06066. To leave online condolences please visit www.leetestevens.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ann's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now