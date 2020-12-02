Ann (Valenta) Tanner, 95, of Newington, passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Arnold Tanner. Born in New Britain, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Rose (Walemos) Valenta. She was a Newington resident since 1966 and a member of the Church of the Holy Spirit. Ann worked as a bookkeeper for Catholic Family Services for many years. She traveled with her husband extensively throughout the world, after his retirement. Ann was an avid reader and enjoyed keeping her mind sharp with word games and puzzles. She enjoyed cooking and found enjoyment in trying new recipes. Ann prized her family and the traditions they held, celebrating events, both large and small. Her warm, caring personality and sense of humor will be missed by family and friends. A loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother, she leaves her daughter Patricia Bjorge and her husband Edward Slosek of East Hartford, her daughter-in-law, Lori Tanner, her grandchildren, Kimberly Slosek of Hamden, Josiane Marquez of AZ, Amy Richardson of FL, her five great grandchildren, Jessica, Jakob, Tony, Alexis and Wyatt and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her son Thomas Tanner, and her brothers, Joseph Valenta, Frank Valenta and Benjamin Valenta. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, December 4th at 11:30 a.m. at the Church of the Holy Spirit, 183 Church St., Newington. Face coverings are mandatory and social distancing guidelines will be strictly observed. She will be laid to rest following the mass with her husband in St. Mary Cemetery, New Britain. To attend the virtual service, please visit my.gather.app/remember/ann-tanner. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association
at www.heart.org
, the National Kidney Foundation
at www.kidney.org
or to the Church of the Holy Spirit, 183 Church St., Newington, CT 06111. Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington is serving her family. To share a memory, please visit us at www.duksa.net
.