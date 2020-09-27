Ann Varney Chase, 74, passed away on September 23, 2020 at St Francis Hospital in Hartford, CT after a battle with cancer. Ann was born in June 1946 in Rumford, ME, the daughter of Simone (nee Gagnon) and Wilfred (Pete) Bouffard. She graduated from Helix High School (La Mesa, CA) and University of Maine at Orono. Ann raised her family in Brewer, ME, where she worked for the Brewer and Bangor School Departments, and Rancho Bernardo, CA, where she worked for SPARTA, Inc. She spent the last two decades of her life in the Suffield, CT area, where she worked for the Connecticut Regional Education Council (CREC) and delighted in spoiling all of her grandchildren. She and her husband Paul shared a winter home in Nokomis, FL, where she enjoyed a variety of activities and games, including pickleball, table tennis, cards and Mahjong. She is lovingly remembered by her husband, Paul Chase; her three children, Lisa Varney of Brooklyn, NY and her partner, Thomas Florey, Christopher Varney of Canton, CT and his husband Irwin Aguilar, and Jeffrey Varney of Carmel, CA and his wife Lesley Varney; her two step-children, Diane Faivre of Circleville, WV and her husband Marcel Faivre, and Brian Chase of Chicago, IL; her five grandchildren, Carson, Addison, Morgan, Ryan and Grace to whom she loved being a doting Memere; her son-in-law Prasad Kambli of Canton, CT, her siblings Judy Bouffard of Austin, TX and James Bouffard and his wife Carol Bouffard of Farmington, ME; her seven nieces and nephews; her former husband James Varney of Lakeside, CA; several special people who considered her a second mother, and her many friends. Ann was preceded in death by her brother, Gary Bouffard, and her parents. The family will hold a private celebration of her life to be followed by a larger ceremony in the spring when travel restrictions have eased. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that loved ones consider a donation in Ann's memory to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society
, https://www.lls.org/
. The Vincent Funeral Home of Canton is caring for the arrangements. Please visit Ann's "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com
for online tributes.