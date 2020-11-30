Anna Anastasiou, age 62, of Colchester, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 27, 2020 with her beloved family by her side. She was born on November 14, 1958 in Xrisavgi, Kozani, Greece, the daughter of the late Dimitrios and Kasiani Valkanos. Anna emigrated from Greece to Canada with her family at the age of seven. By the age of ten, her family had once again emigrated to Manchester, New Hampshire and finally to Hartford, CT where she attended school, graduating from Buckley High in 1977. In 1980, while vacationing in Greece, Anna met the love of her life Konstantinos. Within weeks they were engaged and soon after married on August 16, 1981. They were the epitome of love at first sight. In 1982, the couple made their home in Colchester where they raised their family and built a thriving and successful restaurant. Since 1978, Family Pizza has been a staple in the community where so many were greeted and welcomed by Anna. Anna will always be remembered for her enormous heart, her love of life and most importantly her love for her family. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother. To say she was the matriarch of the family would be an understatement. Anna left behind a legacy of love and family that will live on forever. Anna will be sadly missed by her husband of almost 40 years, Konstantinos; her sons, Dimitri, Fotis and his wife Jocelyn, her beloved grandchildren, Lukas, Adrianna, and Konstantinos; a brother, Christos and his wife, Maria Valkanos and their children Dimitri and Yanni, and numerous extended family members and friends, both here and in Greece. Walk through calling hours, utilizing face covering and social distancing, will be held on Tuesday, December 1st from 4 – 7 pm at the Aurora-McCarthy Funeral Home, 167 Old Hartford Rd., Colchester. The Funeral Mass and Burial will be held privately. Donations in Anna's memory may be made to benefit St. Jude's Children Hospital. www.stjude.org
