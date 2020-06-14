Anna Betti (Habenstein) Nurge of Avon, passed away on June 12 at the age of 89 in Amston, CT. She was a resident for the previous 5 years of River Ridge. Ann was born January 2, 1931 in New Jersey as the devoted daughter of the late John Habenstein Sr. and Anna (Phillips) Habenstein. Ann was married to the love of her life for over 60 years to the late Conrad Robert Nurge Sr. She was also predeceased by her youngest son Richard Nurge Ann moved to Avon in 1962 and was in charge of the busy home with 5 active children. In addition to spending time with her family, she was an active member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church of Avon, and the Avon Women's Club. She also enjoyed working for the Town of Avon for many years. She leaves behind to cherish her memory four of her five children, Betti Perrotti and her husband James of Southington, Conrad Nurge Jr. and his wife Maryann of Pinehurst, NC, Nancy Nurge and her husband Drew Gibson of Amston, Janet DiPace and her husband Jamie of Avon, and daughter-in-law Mandy Nurge of East Hartland. She is also survived by her 12 grandchildren, Kirsten Siegenthaler and her husband Doug, Michelle Porteus and her fiancé TJ, Christopher DiPace, Sarah Sanford and her husband Chris, James Perrotti and his fiancée Amy, Caitlin Harrison and her husband Drew, Elizabeth DiPace, Danielle Ward and her husband Kevin, Samuel Nurge and his wife Ester, Calvin Nurge and his wife Megan, Kelly Bogdahn and her husband Todd, Mandana Nurge and her fiancé Jacob, 17 great grandchildren, Hunter, Zoey, Dillon, Hailey, Peyton, Maggie, Dylan, Quinn, Aubrey, Zoe, Tobias, Liam, Noah, Blake, Louis, Henry and Curtis. Beloved sister-in-law Lorraine Nurge of New Jersey. Ann also had many nieces and nephews whom she loved, including Dorothy Habenstein, Donald Jr., Kyle and William Nurge. A Funeral Service will take place Friday, June 19th, 11:00 AM, at St. Matthew's Lutheran Church, Avon. Due to seating capacity, the church service is private, but will be TribuCast and can be attended remotely using the following link http://client.tribucast.com/tcid/21045200. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions in Ann's memory may be made to St. Matthew's Lutheran Church, 224 Lovely St. Avon, CT 06001 or FIDELCO Guide Dog Foundation, 103 Old Iron Ore Road, Bloomfield, CT 06002. Carmon Funeral Home – Avon, is assisting with arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 14, 2020.