Anna Ambrozoits Bittern, 98, of the Weatogue section of Simsbury, died peacefully at her home on Tuesday, February 19. She was born April 29, 1920, in Holyoke, MA, daughter of the late George and Mary (Seskis) Ambrozoits and lived in the house that she and her husband, the late Joseph Bittern, built over 70 years ago.Anna was Assistant Vice President and Trust Officer of Fleet Bank, formerly Simsbury Bank & Trust, for 34 years. March 21, 1997, was declared Anna Bittern Day by the Town of Simsbury on the occasion of her retirement.Anna was a devoted member of St. Mary's Church in Simsbury. She was an avid reader, expert chef, and ardent fan of UConn women's basketball. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her granddaughter. Her greatest joy was in the help and support she gave to others, and she remained fiercely independent to the end. Anna is survived by her daughter, Diana Bittern and husband Michael Gursky of West New York, NJ; her beloved granddaughter, Leila Bittern; her sister, Jennie Usifer; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son, Arwin Bittern, and her brother, George Ambrose.Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM on Saturday, March 2nd at St. Mary's Church, 942 Hopmeadow Street in Simsbury. Burial will be private. Memorial donations may be made to SmileTrain.org. The Vincent Funeral Home of Simsbury is caring for the arrangements. Please visit Anna's "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com for online condolences.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 24, 2019
