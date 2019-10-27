Home

Anna Anderson
Anna C. Anderson


1944 - 2019
Anna C. Anderson Obituary
75, of Zephyrhills, FL passed away Monday, October 21, 2019 in Tampa. She was born August 14, 1944 in Hartford, CT to Theodore O. & Irene Allard Poirier and was active in the Episcopal Faith. Anna is survived by her husband of 56 years: Harley Anderson; 2 sons: Douglas & Cindy Anderson of Blackstone, Mass, Jeffrey & Margaret Anderson of Vernon, CT; 7 grandchildren: Jaylene & Nathan DosSantos, Emily Drake, Seth Anderson, Derick Pilotte, Dana Pilotte, all of Massachusetts, Mary Anderson, Krystina & James Adkins from Connecticut; 1 cousin: Germaine Hoffman of East Windsor, CT; 11 great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews and special friends: Georgann Camparoni and Jack Gibson from Zephyrhills, FL. Memorial services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to H. Lee Moffit Cancer Center (12902 Magnolia Drive, Tampa, FL 33612) to benefit Leukemia Research. Hodges Family Funeral Home
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 27, 2019
