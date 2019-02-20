Home

Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Peace Church of St. Edmund Campion Parish
370 May Road
East Hartford, CT
View Map
Anna (Conti) Greene, 82, of Nashua, NH and formerly of Randolph, VT and East Hartford, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, February 15, 2019 at her home. She was married to the late Wendell R. Greene, with whom she shared more than 60 years. Born in Hartford on February 11, 1937, a daughter of the late Vincent (James) and Lucy (Monteleone) Conti, Anna was a graduate of Hartford Public High School Class of 1955 and a survivor of the Andrea Doria shipwreck of 1956. Anna was employed for over 30 years by Vermont Castings as an Executive Administrative Assistant. A devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Anna cherished time with her entire family, who were the light of her life. Anna is survived by two daughters, Cheryl G. Mason and her husband, Phillip, of Durham, Linda G. Colleton and her husband, Lee, of Leominster, MA; five adored grandchildren, Erica McQuade and her husband, Kevin, of Washington, D.C., Craig Mason of Durham and fiancée Alena Dorosh, and Ashley Mason of Durham, Nina Koveos and her husband, John, of Lowell, MA, Andrea Colleton of Leominster, MA; two special great-grandchildren, Wendell Emmanuel Koveos and Gianna Leigh Koveos both of Lowell, MA. She also leaves a sister, Pauline Grinold of Farmington, a sister-in-law, Anne Conti of East Hartford; several nieces, nephews, and dear friends. Besides her beloved husband and parents, Anna was predeceased by her brother, Joseph Conti of East Hartford.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Feb. 23 at 10 am at Our Lady of Peace Church of St. Edmund Campion Parish, 370 May Road, East Hartford. Burial will follow at Mount Saint Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield. Calling hours are Friday, Feb. 22 from 4–7 pm at the D'ESOPO-East Hartford Memorial Chapel, 30 Carter Street, East Hartford. For on-line expressions of sympathy please visit www.desopoeh.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 20, 2019
