Anna (Dziob) Czop Labritz of Kingston, New Hampshire died peacefully in her sleep on July 4, 2019. She is survived by sons, Joseph Czop Labritz, Robert Matthias Labritz, Jr. and a Daughter Heidi Ann Labritz. She will be lovingly remembered by Grandsons Matthias Labritz, Richie Labritz and a Granddaughter, Ryan Labritz. Her Daughters in Law, Luba Labritz, Kerry Labritz and Michelle Labritz all brought great love and joy to her life. She was predeceased by Joseph John Czop in 1957 and Robert Matthias Labritz, Sr. in 1995. Ann was a proud and talented Registered Nurse, worked at Bradley Memorial Hospital and was a caring and loving wife and mother and constant mentor to those in her family. Her love of the Northwestern Wildcats and Boston Red Sox will never be matched.
Published in The Hartford Courant on July 8, 2019