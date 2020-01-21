Home

Anna Calafiore


1936 - 2020
Anna (Giustiniano) Calafiore, 83, of Rocky Hill, loving wife to the late Joseph "Joe" Calafiore, peacefully passed away Saturday morning, January 18, 2020 surrounded by her family. Anna was born September 12, 1936 in Amantea, Italy, daughter to the late Joseph and Antonietta (Perciavalle) Giustiniano. Anna will be deeply missed by her son, Salvatore and Paula Calafiore of Wethersfield; daughter and son-in-law, Bea and Gregg Goddard of Wethersfield; son Joseph A. Calafiore and family of CT; Seven siblings, her twin brother Francesco, Franca, Delina, Maria, Marcella, Eugene and Aida; four adored grandsons; Joseph Calafiore, Gregory Goddard, Dante Goddard and Salvatore Calafiore Jr; as well as extended family in the US and Italy. In addition to her husband and parents, Anna was predeceased by two siblings, Enrico and Ofelia. Funeral services will be private. Anna's funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Wethersfield. In lieu of flowers. To extend online condolences or for further information, please visit farleysullivan.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 21, 2020
