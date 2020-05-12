Anna Carr of Deep River died peacefully at home on May 4, 2020 after 96 years, one month, and two days of squeezing every possible ounce of life from her time on this planet. A beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, she was born Anna Louise Rak in New York City in 1924 to the late Frank and Emma (Dornfried) Rak, and was raised in the Maromas section of Middletown. She graduated from the Middlesex Hospital School of Nursing in 1946, where she was a member of the Cadet Nurse Corps during World War II. Famed for her quilts, her cooking, and her garden, Anna lived a life of boundless energy, creativity, and generosity. Anna was the wife of the late Frank Carr of Deep River. She is survived by her son William Rutan and his wife Linda; her daughter Catherine Goldhammer; her son Chip Rutan and his partner Jill Vaughn; her step-daughter Karen Carr; her grandchildren Matthew Rutan (Rana), Stuart Rutan, and Emma Goldhammer; and great-grandchildren Gabe and Jayden. She is also survived by her siblings, Frank Rak, Betsy Stielau, and Sally Bachman; her cousin Charlotte Stetson; her sister-in-law Nancy Meitzler; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister Catherine Rak. It was truly a gift to have her with us for such a long time. Please think of her and smile for a life well lived. Burial was private; a service in celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Donations in her memory may be made to a library of your choosing, to Middlesex Health Care at Home, 770 Saybrook Road, Middletown, CT 06457, or to St. Joseph's Church, 48 Middlesex Ave., Chester, CT 06412. To share a memory of Anna or leave a condolence for her family please visit www.rwwfh.com Arrangements by the Robinson, Wright & Weymer Funeral Home in Centerbrook.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 12, 2020.