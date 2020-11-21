Anna (Hania) Dlugolecki, 89, of Bristol, CT, passed away on November 10, 2020. The youngest of nine children of Franciszek and Stanislawa (Burek) Sikorski, she was born in Bialystok, Poland. When their family home and farm was attacked by the Russians in 1940, Anna, 8 years old, along with her family was rounded up, put in train box cars and deported to Siberia where they were assigned to hard labor. The men were separated to form Army Units which went on to fight the Nazis. The women and children who did not perish from starvation, including Anna and her older sister, Zofia, were taken through Siberia, Kazakhstan, Uzbebekistan, and the other southern Russian republics, to Persia (Iran). They eventually settled in orphanages for Polish children in Iraq, India and the British colonies of Africa (Kenya, Tanganyika, Uganda). They remained there until the war ended when Great Britain offered asylum to many of the Polish orphans, including Anna and Zofia, where Anna met and married her loving husband, Boguslaw. Their eldest son, Andrew, was born while the couple lived in England. The family emigrated to the United States in 1955, settling initially in New Britain, CT, where their sons, Thaddeus and Christopher, were born. The family then moved to Bristol where they added to their family with the birth of their daughter Eva. Anna was a devoted mother and loving wife. Nothing was more important to Anna than her family and faith. She especially treasured time spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her kindness and generosity touched everyone that met her. Anna was a devout member of St. Gregory's Church in Bristol where she attended mass regularly. Anna is predeceased by her husband Boguslaw, her son Andrew and her granddaughter, Michelle. Anna leaves behind two sons, Ted Dlugolecki and wife Kathy of Hopkinton, MA, Chris Dlugolecki and wife Sheila of Avon, CT, as well as her daughter Eva Doyle and husband DJ of Harwinton CT. Anna also leaves behind twelve grandchildren, three great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild, and many loving nieces and nephews. Anna's family would like to express their appreciation to the Avon Health Center for their care and compassion. A Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated Saturday November 28th at 10:00AM in Holy Cross Church, Farmington Ave, New Britain, with burial to follow in the family plot in Sacred Heart Cemetery. Covid-19 protocols will be in place for this service. To leave online condolences please visit www.spencerfuneralhomeinc.com
. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Anna's favorite charity, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
at www.stjude.org/donate
.