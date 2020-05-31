Anna (Fusco) Fiore, 73, of Canton, passed away peacefully Saturday, May 23, at her own home, with her husband by her side after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. Anna was born in Sepino, Italy, on November 4, 1946, the daughter of Filippo and Angiolina Fusco. She grew up in Sepino alongside her five sisters and one brother. Anna attended college in Italy to become an elementary school teacher. In January of 1975, she took a leap of faith and moved to the United States to get married and start a family. Anna worked for many years at the Stop and Shop in Simsbury, Connecticut and Big Y in Avon, Connecticut, where she enjoyed engaging and interacting with people; when she wasn't keeping her three high octane children in line. Anna is survived by her loving husband of 45 years, Egidio (Eddie); their son Francesco, and his wife Meghan, and granddaughters, Isabella and Gemma of Hopkinton, Massachusetts; their son Giacomo of Plainville, Connecticut; and their daughter, Elisabetta, of Portsmouth, New Hampshire. She is also survived by her brother and three sisters throughout Italy as well as her identical twin sister of Vancouver, Canada. Further survivors are many nieces and nephews both in Italy and the United States. Anna enjoyed spending time with family, playing Italian cards, and making friends wherever she went. Her vibrant and fierce spirit touched the lives of many. She is deeply loved and will be missed immensely. There will be private services upon the family's request. Donations in her name may be made to the Cancer Research Institute, 29 Broadway, Floor 4, New York, NY 10006-3111.The Vincent Funeral Home of Canton is caring for the arrangements. Please visit Anna's "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com for online tributes.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 31, 2020.