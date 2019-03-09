Anna Alrucofska Jarvis Graham, 97, of West Suffield, passed away on February 23, 2019 at Suffield House Nursing home. Born on August 21, 1921, in Chicopee, MA daughter of the late Bertha and Alex Alrucofska.She was at her happiest when she had her arms wrapped around children or working in her garden. A woman of strong beliefs with determination and focus, she never wavered from life's obstacles. Even though standing 5'2, she ruled with a strong hand. Anna lived her life independently, never losing sight for the lofty goals she set for herself and her children. We five children can attest; "SHE TRULY DID IT HER WAY!!"She had open arms for those in need of a shoulder to cry on. Her ability to listen and then guide friends and family through life's obstacles was a true gift surely needed by many. Her inquisitive mind led her on many journeys. From early years of dance she acquired a love of the arts. Opera, museums, and theater were among her favorites. Her passion for history and reading was inexhaustible. Even at the advanced age of 94, she continued to maintain her home and garden. This ability was also recognized by Anna's three foreign exchange students and their families who still correspond regularly. Anna was preceded by her parents, four sisters and three brothers. She is survived by and respected by many nieces and nephews, grand and great grandchildren, and the spouses of her children. Her children in birth order; Ken, Janet, Jimmy, Gary, and Donna will always cherish the teachings she instilled and how she led by example. You will truly be missed dear mother. Heritage Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. All funeral services will be private. For online information please visit: www.SuffieldFuneralHome.com Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary