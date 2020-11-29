Sunday, November 22, 2020, the precious spirit of Anna L. Brown (88), from Windsor CT., beloved wife of Governor Brown, took flight therewith reuniting, with her eldest son, Governor M. Brown, Parents Mr. & Mrs. Reuben V. and Essie (Burnham) Smith, paternal 2nd cousins Mr. & Mrs. Iley and Carrie Adams by whom she was reared, 'Sister' Millie Adams Edwards, and daughter-in-law Carolyn A. Brown. A graduate of Weaver High School in Hartford, CT., Anna led a dedicated life of service to her family, her neighborhood/community, and her church. At Metropolitan A.M.E. Zion Church, she was active as a Deaconess, and spent many years on the Ladies Usher Board. She readily assisted with Christian Youth Fellowship activities. Anna was an excellent and passionate cook, loved gardening (flowers), doing puzzles, and creating crafts. Additionally, Anna devoted quality time with family and friends. She nurtured the lives of many children for whom she provided care, worked tirelessly as a Cub Scout Den Mother, as well as with the Hartford Scholarship Foundation, an organization that raised funds to provide scholarships for higher education to students in the Greater Hartford area. In addition to her devoted husband of 70 years, memories of this grand lady will be cherished by her daughter, Cynthia A. Brown of Bloomfield, CT., sons Andrew P. Brown of Bloomfield, CT., Iley L. Brown (Barbara) of Manchester, CT., Michael T. Brown (Dominique) of Youngsville NC., daughter-in law Theresa Brown of Castle Hayne, NC., and an 'adopted son', Reginald C. Henderson of Hartford, CT. Ma Ma was adored by grandchildren: Tiffanie Brown, Jazmine Ruotolo (Mark), Shelby Brown, Olivia Brown, Michael M. Brown, and great grandchild Jade Ruotolo. Dear to her heart were siblings, including Mrs. Gladys Jackson (Willie) of Orwell, Ohio, the late Mrs. Beatrice Pearson (Rev. Rufus) of Warner Robins, GA., Goddaughter Stacey Monroe of Bloomfield, CT., and Godson Wesley Dixon of CO., in addition to a host of other relatives and friends. A celebration of her life will be held on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 11:00AM at the Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service (a division of Howard K. Hill Funeral Services) 94 Granby St. Bloomfield, CT; with Visitation from 10:00-11:00AM, and Interment at the Windsor Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 122 East St., Windsor, CT. To leave a message of comfort for the Brown Family, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com