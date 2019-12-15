|
|
Anna (Campanele) Larlee, 100, of Glastonbury, died Thursday December 12, 2019 at Glastonbury Health Center. Born October 2, 1919 in Windsor, she had lived in Glastonbury for the past 12 years. She was predeceased by her parents, husband and daughter. She is survived by a daughter, 3 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Anna loved to play bingo and cards. Services will be private. Memorial donations may be made to Saints Isodore and Maria Parish, 2577 Main St., Glastonbury, CT. 06033 For online condolences please visit www.mulryanfh.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 15, 2019