Anna Leiper, 95, of Bloomfield, beloved wife of the late Charles H. Leiper, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, July 30, 2020, with her family by her side. Anna was a loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, niece, aunt, cousin, and dear friend. She will forever be remembered by her family and friends as a caring and supportive woman. Her family will receive friends on Monday, August 10, 10-10:45 a.m., at Sacred Heart Church, 26 Wintonbury Ave., Bloomfield, with an 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial. Burial will follow at Mount St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield. To read the full obituary, leave an on-line condolence, or share a memory with her family, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com