John F. Tierney Funeral Home
219 West Center Street
Manchester, CT 06040-4857
(860) 643-1222
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
the John F. Tierney Funeral Home
219 West Center Street
Manchester, CT
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:30 AM
Church of the Assumption
27 Adams St. South
Manchester, CT
Burial
Following Services
Hillstown Road Cemetery
Anna Louise Brugnetti


1930 - 2019
Anna Louise Brugnetti Obituary
Anna L. Brugnetti, 89 beloved wife of Alfred L. Brugnetti for over 68 years, passed away unexpectedly on July 28, 2019. Anna was born April 19, 1930 in Hartford daughter of the late Virgilio and Letizia (Michelutti) DellaNave. She graduated from East Hartford High School and wed Alfred on June 30, 1951. Anna was a devout Roman Catholic and longtime communicant of the Church of the Assumption in Manchester. She was an avid bird watcher, life-long fan of the Boston Red Sox, enjoyed doing Word Search, Jumbles and jigsaw puzzles, and especially spending time with her family. She enjoyed traveling in the family's RV throughout the northeast and Florida and spent many winters in West Palm Beach. In her youth, she enjoyed seeing movies in downtown Hartford, attending dances in Hartford and Boston, and spending time at "The Cottage" in Old Lyme. She had been a school library volunteer throughout her children's school years. Along with her loving husband, she is survived by her five devoted children Fred Brugnetti, JoAnn Brugnetti, Marie (Tom) Winters, Lisa (Dino) Pettinato and Gary (Donna) Brugnetti: three grandchildren she adored, Amanda, Jason & Aidan; three sisters Mary, Linda & Gina; and many nieces and nephews. Family and friends may call on Friday Aug 2nd from 4-7 p.m. at the John F. Tierney Funeral Home 219 West Center Street Manchester. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Aug 3rd at 10:30 a.m. at Church of the Assumption, 27 Adams St. South, Manchester followed by burial in Hillstown Road Cemetery. For online condolences, please visit www.tierneyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on July 31, 2019
