Anna Louise Register, 91, of Windsor, beloved wife of the late Albert O. Register, Sr., passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 23, 2020. Anna was a loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, niece, aunt, cousin, and dear friend. She will truly be missed by all who knew her. Her family will fondly remember her as a quiet, caring, and loving woman whose family meant the world to her. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. To read the full obituary or leave an on line condolence, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com

